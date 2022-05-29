Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.70 and last traded at $96.70. Approximately 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 16,468.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Endava by 169.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 49,593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Endava by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 15.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

