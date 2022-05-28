Geode Capital Management LLC Has $144.41 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $144,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

Shares of CM stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $51.14 and a one year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

