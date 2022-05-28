BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,501 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

