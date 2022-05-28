111,103 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,612,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

