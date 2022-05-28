Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 120,575 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of Bank OZK worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bank OZK by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.