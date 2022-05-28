Schroder Investment Management Group Has $15.70 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of PagSeguro Digital worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGS. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

