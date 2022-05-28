People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,621 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

