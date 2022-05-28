Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $188,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.09.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $257.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

