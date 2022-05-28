American International Group Inc. Sells 5,982 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of National Instruments worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after purchasing an additional 447,983 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $10,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

