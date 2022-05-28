The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after acquiring an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $76.07 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $129,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,331 shares of company stock worth $22,954,324. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

