Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after buying an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,754,000 after purchasing an additional 98,048 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.24 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.