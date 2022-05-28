Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,615 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 97,528 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 445,783 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,550,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $648,937,000 after buying an additional 301,187 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,970,275 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $165,680,000 after buying an additional 260,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.