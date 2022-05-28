People s United Financial Inc. Has $701,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 469.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at $919,577.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.