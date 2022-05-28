Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,528 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after buying an additional 4,316,893 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.