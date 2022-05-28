People s United Financial Inc. Has $601,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. CL King lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $89.37 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

