Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 104,128 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,128 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.31% of 2U worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in 2U by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of TWOU opened at $10.09 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. 2U’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

