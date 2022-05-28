Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 11,195 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,955,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 913,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

