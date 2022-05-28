Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $894,000 in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.77. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

