Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1,982.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:LNC opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

