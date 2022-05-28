Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.77% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE MSGE opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $93.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.66) EPS. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

