Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.91% of Element Solutions worth $175,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after buying an additional 228,017 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

