Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 6,811 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.51. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,842 shares of company stock worth $2,245,303. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

