American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

