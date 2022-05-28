Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 21,363 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of AutoNation worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

NYSE AN opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at $945,414,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

