Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 991.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Belden were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $74,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 45.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,240,000 after purchasing an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Belden during the third quarter worth $7,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Belden by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after buying an additional 123,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

