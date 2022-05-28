Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,125,412 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,088,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $178,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 146,272 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

