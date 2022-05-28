People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,883 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

WBS stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,505 shares of company stock valued at $719,595. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

