People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.17. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.