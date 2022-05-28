People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE:APH opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

