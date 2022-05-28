People s United Financial Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

