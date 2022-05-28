People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,429 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $53.69 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27.
