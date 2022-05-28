Invesco Ltd. Has $194.19 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.70% of AmerisourceBergen worth $194,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Shares of ABC opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.34. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

