Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,221,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 183.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 285,386 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 111.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after buying an additional 167,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,366,000 after buying an additional 167,476 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

