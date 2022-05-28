People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,036,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,865,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $136.89 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

