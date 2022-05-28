People s United Financial Inc. Sells 4,022 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Graco by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after buying an additional 237,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Graco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Graco by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in Graco by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Graco stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

