Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc raised its position in Marriott International by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 138,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,402 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,348,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

