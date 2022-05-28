Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.36% of Baidu worth $188,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,371 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.35.

Baidu stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average is $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.