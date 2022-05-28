Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

J stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

