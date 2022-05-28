Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.72% of Installed Building Products worth $195,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

NYSE:IBP opened at $96.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

