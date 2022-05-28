ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of ANSYS worth $191,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $264.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.