Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $199,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Valmont Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $264.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

