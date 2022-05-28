Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $1,640,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortive by 23.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 718,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 134,690 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 6.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shares of FTV opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

