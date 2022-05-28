Invesco Ltd. Sells 550,456 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,527,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 550,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.21% of LKQ worth $211,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

