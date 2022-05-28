People s United Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 357,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Barclays by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 97,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.27) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

