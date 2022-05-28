People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

