American International Group Inc. Sells 3,769 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 206,854 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAIL opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.43.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

