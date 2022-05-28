DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

NYSE DD opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

