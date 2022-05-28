Invesco Ltd. Has $192.73 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $192,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $612.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $617.25 and a 200-day moving average of $624.77. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $531.23 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

