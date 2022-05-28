Schroder Investment Management Group Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 54,247 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 260,575 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 137,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 59,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

