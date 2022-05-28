Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.48% of Essential Utilities worth $200,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

WTRG stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

